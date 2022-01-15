PolySwam (NCT) price up 370% in three days after getting listed on major exchanges

PolySwarm (NCT), a threat detection and anti-malware project, has been on the rise in the last three days after it was listed on several major crypto exchanges including Coinbase.

Polyswarm is currently trading at $0.12 and is up 372% from where it was priced a week ago.

PolySwarm deals with cybersecurity software and it uses its native token NCT to reward users who participate in the Cybersecurity data and insights collection exercise.

Why is PolySwarm price rising?

On January 13, PolySwarm (NCT) alongside Propy (PRO), Inverse Finance (INV), and Liquidity (LQTY) were listed on Coinbase’s full retail platform.

According to Coinbase’s Twitter account, the four altcoins (PRO, INV, and LQTY) will be available in the Coinbase Android, Coinbase iOS apps, and Coinbase.com for the customers to log on, buy, send, receive, trade, or store LQTY, INV, PRO and NCT in most of the Coinbase supported regions.

INV, LQTY, NCT and PRO are now live on https://t.co/iQARfimGvY & in the Coinbase iOS & Android apps. Coinbase customers can log in now to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store.https://t.co/Yhm3KRFbAr pic.twitter.com/TFzIoqhQG4 — Coinbase (@coinbase) January 13, 2022

Besides NCT, the prices of the four altcoins listed on Coinbase have also been on the rise. The Ethereum based token, Inverse Finance (INV) that offers a suite of banking tools for decentralized finance has also been on the rise for the last seven days rising by nearly 20%.

Propy’s native token (PRO) rose by more than 147% within this period. Its platform automates real estate transactions to save the possibility of fraud by saving time.

Liquidity native asset (LQTY), a decentralized borrowing platform, also skyrocketed by nearly 33% in the last week

Polyswarm was also listed on HuobiGlobal, Coinexcom, and MEXC-Global on the same day it was listed on Coinbase.

The listing on the four crypto exchanges has been the main catalyst for the recent NCT price surge.