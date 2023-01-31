500K USDD up for grabs as Huobi and Tron launch Grand Hackathon Season 4

The new HackaTron has introduced two new tracks dedicated to returning participants and another for eco-friendly blockchain incentives.

Participants will be able to submit submissions starting from February 1.

Winners will share $500,000 in USDD.

Tron blockchain and Huobi crypto exchange have announced the fourth HackaTron that will be opening on February 1. This year’s hackathon has a prize pool of 500K USDD worth about $500K.

Developers have another chance of earning for providing promising blockchain solutions and decentralized applications (DApps) that impress judges.

Developers can participate in six tracks

The six tracks included in the fourth season of the Grand Hackathon contain two extra tracks from the normal four tracks (DeFi, Web3, NFTs and GameFi) that previous hackathons had. The extra two tracks are the Builder track and the Eco-Friendly track which accommodates previous participants and eco-friendly blockchain solutions respectively.

Tron Projects that have made significant updates and returning to the hackathon will be able to use the new Builder track. However, developers using this track must not have any investment commitment from Tron DAO Ventures.

The Eco-Friendly track on the other hand encourages participants to come up with eco-friendly blockchain incentives on Tron Network through the Tron Climate Initiative.

HackaTron duration

The HackaTron will be open starting on February 1, 2023, and will be running until April 15, 2023.

Winners will be announced on May 15, 2023. Just like in the previous hackathons, one set of winners will be selected by judges while another set will be selected through the community forum. The winners will then share $500,000 in USDD, a Tron-issued stablecoin.