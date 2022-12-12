Singapore is Affyn’s first city in the NEXUS World metaverse.

Affyn is offering 2,000 plots of Freehold Land NFTs corresponding to real places in Singapore.

The NEXUS World Land NFTs launch officially on 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 UTC.

Affyn, a Singapore-based developer of mobile blockchain-powered games, has announced Singapore as the first city in the company’s metaverse NEXUS World.

As growth across the metaverse gathers speed, investors are increasingly getting into exotic projects, with Affyn’s land sale a hot entry into the market. For users, this is where the NEXUS World metaverse offers a chance to scoop up part of the tantalizing 2,000 plots featuring real-life Singapore.

Get Freehold land NFTs in NEXUS World

According to Affyn, buyers will get Freehold Land NFTs corresponding to an actual location within the city. Similar features will also be available to other cities the platform is set to add to the NEXUS World metaverse in coming months.

Lucaz Lee, the founder and CEO of Affyn noted that inaugurating Singapore as the metaverse’s first city is a key milestone for the company. The move demonstrates the platform’s ongoing commitment to bringing the best of the world to the metaverse. It’s also a major part of its broader product development roadmap, he added in a press release.

“We are beyond excited for NEXUS World Landowners to experience the metaverse coming to life and take part in co-creating and powering the economy. These encouraging developments and more cities arriving in the coming months will prove invaluable catalysts for ongoing Web3 gaming adoption.”

The plots within the NEXUS World are categorised depending on their “rarity”, and features available to the landowners will depend on the rarity level. Users will have access to Common, Rare, Epic, and Mythical levels.

