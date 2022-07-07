The nonfungible token (NFT) market has been in a bearish trend for the past few months.

Singapore-based blockchain startup Affyn announced earlier today that it had officially sold the entire offering of the collection of “Generation Zero Buddies” (Gen 0) NFTs.

The NFT collection was sold in less than 100 seconds, marking one of the fastest NFT sales in the ecosystem. The Generation Zero Buddies collection comprises 400 NFTs also called Buddies.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the Buddies are the first set to join Affyn’s NEXUS World metaverse. The team added that the Buddies will have a wide range of utilities, including interoperability across different metaverses and blockchain games.

The first set of NFTs most recently sold for 2,995 FYN tokens a piece are scarce by design, with their rarity categorized as “Mythical,” the team added.

While commenting on this latest development, Affyn’s Founder and CEO, Lucaz Lee stated that;

“The user participation we experienced during the Gen 0 sale has just been nothing short of overwhelming and encouraging. I sincerely thank the community for their passionate support and trust in us. We cannot wait to unveil what the months ahead will bring.”

Affyn is a Singapore-based company that leverages blockchain technology to develop mobile games. Its mobile games have integrated geolocation and augmented reality capability.

Furthermore, the company said it is pioneering the gaming model with a sustainable play-and-earn economy where rewards earned in the virtual world have the ability to also be utilized in the real world.

The team added that due to the unique features, utility, and rarity, Affyn’s “Buddies”, they are very high in demand, as seen in the sales of the NFTs within two minutes.

The NFT market, similar to the broader cryptocurrency market has been underperforming over the last seven months. The floor price of most NFTs have drastically reduced over the past few months as the bear market kicks in.