AGIX price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months.

It has jumped by over 690% from the lowest point in 2022.

Rejuve, a SingularityNET spinoff has partnered with TruDiagnostic.

Singularity’s AGIX token has emerged as one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies of 2023. It surged to a high of $0.2593, which was the highest point since December 2021. At its peak this year, AGIX price was up by over 690% from the lowest level in 2022. Now, Rejuve, a SingularityNET spin-off, is moving to DNA research by partnering with TruDiagnostic.

Crypto and DNA research

In a press release on Tuesday, Rejuve said that it was partnering with TruDiagnostic, a health data company and certified lab that focuses in fluid epigenome. The partnership will involve looking at the interaction of DNA methylation, metabolomics, and proteomics. Methylation is the study of of measuring DNA expression regulatory elements while metabolomics is the study of chemical metabolites of body processes.

As part of the partnership, the two companies will collaborate to generate insights from 10k patient methylation and multi-omic datasets. They will use data science to develop age prediction algorithms based on over 3,000 samples. As a result, the research will help scientists understand the relationship between aging and disease. If successful, they will be addressing an industry valued at billions of dollars.

Rejuve is a new company that emerged from SingularityNET. It has developed a Longevity mobile application that is currently in beta and one that will be launched in the first half of the year. TruDiagnostic, on the other hand, is a company that provide DNA methylation and biological aging tests. It has a license agreement with Duke University.

What is SingularityNET and AGIX?

For starters, SingularityNET, has raised over $66 million from investors. It is a platform that offers an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms marketplace. The goal is to decentralize the AI industry by creating an AI marketplace that is not dependent on any entity. Its ecosystem is made up of SingularityDAO, which is a decentralized portfolio management protocol.

SingularityNET’s ecosystem also includes Awakening Health, Nunet, Sophia Verse, and Jam Galaxy among others. It also includes Rejuve.ai, which, as described, is building a decentralized network for researchers, clinicians, and data contributors in longevity research. AGIX, on the other hand, is the native token for the ecosystem.

AGIX price prediction

AGIX crypto price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months as I wrote in this article . On the daily chart, it has managed to move above the key resistance at $0.1370, the highest level on October 14th. It has also risen above the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level. It seems like the bullish momentum is now losing steam.

Therefore, the base case is where the coin retreats to a low of $0.1370 and then resumes the bullish trend in the near term.

How to buy SingularityNET AGIX