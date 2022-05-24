ANC doubles its value in 24 hours: where to buy ANC now

ANC, the native token of Anchor Protocol, has been rallying over the past two days. The Terra blockchain-based crypto doubled its value in just 24 hours, adding more than 100%.

Its rally stems from an announcement made on May 21. Anchor is bridging Terra’s bETH tokens to Ethereum. Users can send their bETH tokens from the Terra protocol to Ethereum, swap them for stETH and earn staking yields of up to 4% APR.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy ANC, this guide is for you.

What is ANC?

Anchor Protocol is a lending and borrowing protocol offering high yields on stablecoin deposits. It was founded in March 2021 by Terraform Labs, which was in turn cofounded by Do Kwon, the creator of Terra.

The protocol uses revenue from the spread between borrowers’ and lenders’ interest rates to earn staking rewards. Its treasury, the Anchor Yield Reserve, covers its expenses when rates have not reached a stable equilibrium.

Should I buy ANC today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

ANC price prediction

Digital Coin Price is quite bullish on ANC:

2022: from $0.57 to $0.66

2023: from $0.62 to $0.75

2024: from $0.57 to $0.85

2025: from $0.80 to $0.99

