Top places to buy MIR, which gained 85% today

It would be an understatement to say that MIR, the native token of Mirror Protocol, has exceeded analysts’ expectations. It has gained 85% just today and it seems that’s just the beginning.

If you want to know what MIR is, can it give you good returns, and the top places to buy MIR, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy MIR now

As MIR is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase MIR using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy MIR right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

You'll need to create your wallet on a regulated exchange or broker.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for MIR

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including MIR.

What is MIR?

MIR is the token of Mirror Protocol, which has a wide range of uses, among which trading synthetic tokenized assets on the Terra blockchain.

Real shares like Tesla and Netflix are examples of these tokenized assets that you can trade on Mirror. Crypto holders can also use it to buy gold and other commodities.

Experts in the cryptocurrency industry expected MIR to plunge together with LUNA and UST because it’s based on Terra’s blockchain. However, MIR is not algorithmically linked to UST like UST is to Terra Luna. This saved it from downfall.

Should I buy MIR today?

MIR can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

MIR price prediction

Wallet Investor warns that MIR is a bad investment. Price Prediction is moderately bullish, predicting an average price of $0.61 next year. In 2024, they expect 1 MIR to trade for at least $0.86.

MIR can be expected to break $1 that year, reaching $1.03. In 2025, the price of 1 MIR is expected to reach a minimum of $1.25.

