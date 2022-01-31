Ankr cracked top 100, up 8% today: here’s where to buy Ankr

The live Ankr price today is $0.078 with a 24-hour trading volume of just under $143 million. Ankr is up 8.27% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Ankr, this guide is for you.

What is Ankr?

Ankr originates as a solution that utilizes shared resources in order to provide easy and affordable blockchain node hosting solutions. It was founded in November in 2017 and during its time on the market, it has built a marketplace for container-based cloud services through the usage of shared resources.

This in turn provides developers and enterprise clients with the ability to easily deploy blockchain nodes at a much cheaper price when compared to public cloud providers.

As such, hosting blockchain nodes on Ankr take away any centralization issues and single point of failure.

Furthermore, public blockchains are able to engage in communities and provide further assistance to their networks.

Ankr aims to build an infrastructure platform and marketplace for Web3-stack deployment to enable resource providers as well as end-users to connect to blockchain technologies and DeFi applications.

Should I buy Ankr today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Ankr price prediction

Gov Capital predicts 1 Ankr will trade for $0.24 in just a year, which is more than three times its current price. Price Prediction is bullish too. The ANKR price can reach a maximum of $0.095 with an average trading price of $0.090 in 2023 in their opinion.

