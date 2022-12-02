ANKR dips by 5% after Ankr’s aBNB suffered an exploit

Ankr’s aBNB token has been exploited, and the project is working with exchanges to halt trading activities.

ANKR has lost 5% of its value since the exploit.

The broader crypto market could end the week in a negative fashion as prices of most coins are in the red zone.

Ankr suffers an exploit

ANKR, the native token of the Ankr network, is down by more than 5% in the last 24 hours. The token has taken a hit following reports that the network had suffered an exploit a few hours ago.

Our aBNB token has been exploited, and we are currently working with exchanges to immediately halt trading. — Ankr (@ankr) December 2, 2022

The Ankr team announced a few hours ago that its aBNB token had been exploited. They added that they are currently working with exchanges to halt trading immediately.

Following this latest cryptocurrency news , the Ankr team assured its community that all underlying assets on Ankr Staking are safe at this time, while its infrastructure services remain unaffected.

The broader crypto market has also been underperforming today. The total crypto market cap stands at $853 billion, down by less than 1% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has also lost less than 1% of its value today. At press time, the price of Bitcoin stands at $16,968.

Key levels to watch

The ANKR/USD 4-hour chart has turned bearish following Ankr’s poor performance in the last 24 hours. The technical indicators show that ANKR is underperforming compared to the broader crypto market.

The MACD line has dropped into the negative zone, a sign that the bears are currently in charge of the Ankr market. The 14-day RSI of 40 also shows that ANKR could enter the oversold region if the trend continues.

At press time, Ankr is trading at $0.02168 per coin. ANKR could drop the $0.01924 support level before the end of the day if the current market momentum doesn’t improve.

In the event of an extended bearish condition, ANKR could lose the support level at $0.01700 for the first time in months.

