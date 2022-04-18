Davion Labs’ ApeX protocol, the decentralized, non-custodial, permissionless, censorship-resistant perpetual derivatives project has announced that it will be the first project on popular crypto exchange Bybit’s newly released Launchpad 2.0.

The recently revamped platform allows users to buy best performing tokens directly through the launchpad and features a lottery model that enables users of new projects to win allocations of tokens with USDT. Bybit offers innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, an NFT marketplace as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients.

The company is a partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus. pro and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka

ApeX protocol is known for its ability to allow users to swap markets for any token pairs and transfer crypto derivatives on Ethereum 2 blockchain without compromising private keys and involving any intermediaries.

Powered by its native token $APEX, The ApeX protocol offers various benefits including governance, protocol incentivization, and staking. Its seed funding round was led by Dragonfly Capital Partners and supported by other prominent investors and venture capitalists including Jump Trading, Tiger Global, Mirana Ventures, Kronos, M77 Ventures, and CyberX.

With ApeX now on Bybit’s Launchpad 2.0, users can subscribe to the $APEX, a token with a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 either with BIT or USDT. BIT is the native token of the world’s largest decentralised autonomous organisation, BitDAO.

To enter the lottery on the launchpad, a minimum commitment amount of 50 BIT or 100 USDT is required. The minimum amount will buy the user 1 lottery ticket. Each participant will be granted an equal and random chance at winning the token allocation.

ApeX’s token was introduced to the market earlier this year at a public sale of ApeX’s original NFT collection. The project’s NFT holders were given additional benefits such as the 8% lifetime transaction fee discount and the allocation of $APEX. ApeX NFTs are currently trading at 0.87 ETH, from the mint price of 0.45 ETH, marking a surge of more than 40%.