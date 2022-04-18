Mokens completes $2M seed fund, launches token on Polygon

Mokens League, an NFT-based eSports platform, has completed its $2 million seed fund, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The multiplayer game platform for winning and earning in real time also announced its in-game currency, MOKA token, on the Polygon network.

Bringing sports to the blockchain in real time

The company’s eSports games will use MOKA as the main utility token in the ecosystem. Mokens eSports are bringing real-time sports games to the blockchain starting with soccer, while tennis, basketball, hockey, and more are in the works.

Players can use MOKA to place bets on games in the pot’s competitive ‘Win to Earn’ playlists. They use the token to enter matches and wait in line until similarly ranked players have joined.

The winners get the prize pool. The fee charged by Mokens League for using the platform as a service is minimal.

Free to play demo mode

New players can try their luck without risking real money in the free-to-play mode. You can buy foundational NFTs to get in the game early.

Mokens Leagues plans to announce these at the end of the month and start selling them in May. The sale will end when there are none left.

Martin Repetto, Monsters League Studios CEO, said:

While we are thrilled and excited about the massive growth of crypto-based gaming, we can’t help but notice that there is a fundamental problem right now with existing ‘play to earn’ games that reward people for just spending time on a game that does not work. This is not fun or challenging and definitely not sustainable. NFTs and tokens can be enticing for players to play our games, but as always, what will retain gamers is fantastic gameplay and eSports mechanics. The longest played games in the world right now are competitive eSports. That’s why our main priority is to make a game that is fun to play, easy to get going, but hard to master.

Bright future for Mokens NFTs ahead

The future of Mokens NFTs looks quite promising with club management features, metaverse gameplay, and metaverse assets like decorations and stadiums. Characters will be brought from the game into the metaverse.

The presale of MOKA tokens is now open. Mokens League plans to release real-time multiplayer demos privately by the end of September this year and a public beta open by the first quarter of 2023.