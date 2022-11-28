Astar Network introduces its all-in-one tool for WASM smart contract developers

Astar Network’s Swanky tool is now available to WASM smart contract developers.

The all-in-one tool contains the Swanky CLI and the Swanky Node.

Astar Network supports both the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly (WASM) smart contract environments.

Astar Network launches Swanky

Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, has announced the launch of Swanky, an all-in-one tool that gives developers what they need to build WebAssembly (WASM) smart contracts easily.

Astar Network’s Head of Ecosystem Development, Maarten Henskens and Swanky Product Lead Sasa Pul announced this latest cryptocurrency news at the Sub0 Polkadot Developer Conference in Lisbon earlier today.

The company’s Swanky combines various tools in the WASM ecosystem into a single interface. Astar Network added that the tool help developers build the next generation of smart contracts.

Aster Network explained that its all-in-one toolkit has two parts:

The Swanky CLI, which is a tool for writing and compiling smart contracts. The tool can also be used to setup and run integration tests, and handle account management. The software enables developers to gain access to a wide range of project templates, including the smart contract and front-end dApp code.

The second part is the Swanky Node. The node is a simple Substrate-based blockchain that enables pallet contracts. It also has instant-seal enabled, ensuring that there s no waiting for block time. The Swanky Node is highly flexible and can be configured to run in different states, access pallets of Substrate-based dApp development, and other features.

Astar Network supports the EVM and WASM

The team pointed out that the Astar Network supports both the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly (WASM) smart contract environments. Using the two virtual machines simultaneously and making them interactive is an important factor for an emerging Layer-1 blockchain.

While commenting on this latest development, Maarten Henskens, Head of Ecosystem Development at Astar Network, said;

“With WASM smart contract usage and building still at a very early stage, tooling and documentation are essential to bootstrap the WASM developer activity. Swanky makes it incredibly easy for developers, especially those coming from Web2 to Web3, to start exploring this new environment.”

Aster Network explained that WASM increases performance since it is closer to machinery language. The team revealed that WASM development is already supported by top-tier companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla.

The Swanky toolkit will enable developers to write, compile, deploy, and test WASM smart contracts with ease. Furthermore, the tool will help expand the WASM smart contract developer community and accelerate the pace of innovation in the Web3 ecosystem.

This latest development comes a few weeks after Japan’s second-largest port city, Fukuoka city announced a strategic partnership with Astar Japan Lab to work on local Web3 use cases

Astar Network is the leading parachain on the Polkadot network. The network supports the building of dApps with EVM and WASM smart contracts and offers developers true interoperability.