Japan’s Fukuoka City partners with Astar Japan Lab for Web3 expansion

Japan’s second-largest port city a designated National Special Strategic Zone Fukuoka city has announced its partnership with Astar Japan Lab to work on local Web3 use cases. The city wants to become a Web3 hub of Japan.

The collaboration was announced by Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe and Fukuoka Mayor Soichior Takashima at the “Myojo Waraku 2022” conference held in Fukuoka.

Astar Japan Lab

Astar Japan Lab was initiated by Japan’s number one blockchain Astar Network and it aims to develop innovative use cases on Astar.

More than 45 companies have so far partnered with Astar Labs to bring its vision to pass. These countries include Microsoft Japan, Amazon Japan, Dentsu, Hakuhodo, MUFG, SoftBank, Accenture Japan, and PwC Japan.

Following the announcement of the partnership, the founder of Astar Network Sota Watanabe said:

“We are excited to invite Fukuoka City to Astar Japan Lab. In the US, some cities like Maimi and New York have positive attitudes toward Web3 and crypto. We are going to work closely with Fukuoka City to attract more developers and more entrepreneurs on Astar Network. In addition, Fukuoka is also known as the national special strategic zone. We plan to work closely with the government and utilize Web3 use cases from Fukuoka to the entire Japan.”

Fukuoka City’s strategy to become the Web3 hub of Japan

The partnership with Astar Japan Lab puts Fukuoka City right on course to achieve its strategy of becoming Japan’s Web3 hub as well as attract globally competitive businesses.

Astar’s representatives are expected to regularly visit Fukuoka to educate the general public and identify new avenues for local businesses to expand in Astar Japan Lab. The local government of Fukuoka has also committed to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship within the emerging silicon valley of Japan.

Fukuoka City Mayor Soichior Takashima said:

“We have to do in the context of Web3 what large companies did for the world when Japan was strong. We believe it is important to move forward together with the government, Fukuoka City, and companies that represent Japan.”