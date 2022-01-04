The live Cosmos price today is just over $39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2 billion. Its native token, ATOM, is up 12.56% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy ATOM, this guide is for you.

What is ATOM?

ATOM is the native token of Cosmos, a project that is said to solve some of the “hardest problems” facing the blockchain industry. It aims to offer an antidote to “slow, expensive, unscalable and environmentally harmful” proof-of-work protocols, like those used by Bitcoin, by offering an ecosystem of connected blockchains.

The project’s other goals include making blockchain technology less complex and difficult for developers thanks to a modular framework that demystifies decentralized apps. Last but not least, an Interblockchain Communication protocol makes it easier for blockchain networks to communicate with each other — preventing fragmentation in the industry.

Should I buy ATOM today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

ATOM price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts a long-term increase. They expect the price to reach $144 in 2027. The returns on a 5-year investment are expected to be around 267%. If you put in $100 in ATOM now, it might reach $367 in 5 years.

