REFI is the token of Realfinance Network, a system of DeFi products and services. Its value increased by a tenth in the last 24 hours. If you want to know more about it – what REFI is and where you can buy it – you’re about to get all the details and more in this article.

Top places to buy REFI now

As REFI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase REFI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy REFI right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for REFI

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including REFI.

What is REFI?

The creators of REFI plan to build a swap on Binance Smart Chain, where users can use the platform to exchange their different BEP20 tokens. By utilizing their own Refi token, participants in the protocol can use it as means of exchange. REFI will also be launching farming and staking on their platform.

Should I buy REFI today?

Exercise caution when investing in new tokens without a history. Visit their website to learn more and take all price predictions with a grain of salt.

REFI price prediction

Digital Coin Price is very bullish on REFI. It’s currently trading for $0.0032 and they predict its lowest possible price in the future will be $0.01. The price of 1 REFI will reach $0.005 in one year, which is almost twice its current price.

