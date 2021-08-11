Gaming token Axie Infinity (AXS) registers a strong price rise in a day. AXS allows users to earn rewards while playing games

The AXS token provides governance power to users inside the Axie Infinity ecosystem. It has risen by more than 50% in a day. This is a strong rise that has eclipsed all other NFT tokens. The gaming industry is huge with millions of users throughout the world. Axie Infinity claims to be one of the most popular gaming blockchains currently. The price of the AXS token was $71.22 at the time of writing. Axie Infinity is still under development but its token seems to be very popular among investors.

How & where to buy Axie Infinity in the UK and elsewhere

To buy the AXS token, you will need to register on a broker or exchange platform. After you register an account, you can buy tokens by funding your account either in fiat or through crypto. Avoid using decentralised and unregulated exchanges as the risk of fraud is higher on such platforms.

We have shortlisted two of the best platforms below where you can easily purchase tokens.

What is Axie Infinity?

Axie Infinity is a blockchain gaming network inspired by Pokemon. The ecosystem allows participants to earn tokens by playing games. The blockchain is decentralised and allows governance through the AXS token. Axies are gaming characters that are used to attack other participants. The game allows participants to lend inside the ecosystem and the token can also be traded for cash easily.

The token has registered a strong rise of 55% in a single day indicating that it has the potential to rise further in future.

Should I buy AXS today?

Looking at the weekly chart of Axie Infinity, we see that the token was range-bound but saw a clear rally yesterday. Given that gaming tokens are very popular among enthusiasts and have a cult following, AXS might have the potential to rally further in the future. The token is required for in house purchases in the AXS ecosystem and players can also use it to gain governance powers which might explain its popularity.

AXS weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Early investors could be in for handsome returns if this price momentum can be maintained. The unique play to earn model means that AXS will remain a strong contender for the best NFT token. It has become the largest NFT token with this price rise and saw a record 24-hour trading volume.