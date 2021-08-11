IoTeX surges 289% to new all-time high: where to buy IOTX

IoTeX is now in the top 100 coins, with a 211% rally taking it to new highs

IoTeX has climbed an astonishing 250% today, taking its price to a new all-time high of $0.118214 at the time of writing. The explosive rally has investors piling in, and has caused the token’s market cap to fly through the roof. The coin has gained over ten places in CoinMarketCap’s rankings.

To get your hands on the top trending token, read on to learn the best places to buy IOTX today.

How & where to buy IoTeX in the UK and elsewhere

To buy IoTeX today, you’ll need to sign up with a reputable broker or exchange. We’ve listed two partners below, both of which have sturdy reputations, a wide offering of tokens to trade, and low fees. These platforms are also fully regulated, making them safe to trade with.

Avoid decentralised exchanges if you can. Such platforms are unlicensed and could lead to losses if there is a hack, as the authorities can’t help you if this happens. Stick to regulated sites in order to secure your funds.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy IOTX with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy IOTX with Binance today

What is IoTeX?

IoTeX is a machine economics blockchain that incorporates the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) in order to join up machines, humans, and other network participants in a trustless system that allow for the seamless integration of Intenet of Things (IoT) and blockchain primitives.

EVM support has allowed decentralised app (dApp) developers to build lots of middleware and intermediary applications on IOTX. More than 300 developers are now involved, with applications spanning from weather detection to NFTs to economically incentivised machine learning.

Should I buy IOTX today?

IOTX is absolutely flying today, hitting a new all-time high of $0.118214. The token is rallying amidst a wider crypto market resurgence, with Bitcoin leading the charge and alts such as IOTX following closely behind. The token has also been listed on several exchanges recently, according to CoinTelegraph, and this could provoke a further rally.

With the crypto market looking to have decisively shaken off its micro-bear market, IOTX could be one of the coins to cement bullish sentiment. With new highs set today, investors might expect a rally to unimaginable heights to occur over the next few weeks.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.