Best Cryptos to Buy at Low Prices in December 2022

Crypto investors have been looking out for the best crypto to buy in December 2022. With prices low right now, it’s a prime investment opportunity for any long-term believer in the cryptocurrency movement. So, to cut through the noise, this article will cover 5 of the most promising crypto projects that you can buy in December 2022.

#1 Metacade (MCADE) – A Massive Blockchain Arcade

The best crypto to buy in December 2022 is Metacade’s native token MCADE. The Metacade is an up-and-coming GameFi platform that is just getting started in the space. The project aims to become the world’s biggest blockchain gaming arcade and offer extensive earning opportunities through its native MCADE token to its community.

By providing many different arcade games on the platform, GameFi enthusiasts can find plenty to sink their teeth into. In return, Metacade offers a wide range of different ways to earn MCADE. For example, players can contribute to the Metacade community with in-depth knowledge about blockchain gaming and can earn MCADE token rewards for providing valuable insights.

The platform aims to keep expanding and will become a decentralised autonomous organisation ( DAO ) over time. This will give the MCADE token even more utility and is expected to attract an increasing number of investors.

As well as this, Metacade will host regular play-to-earn tournaments, where competitive gamers can get together and test their skills online. The best performers will earn MCADE rewards in addition to gaining bragging rights.

Tokenomics

There are 2,000,000,000 MCADE tokens in total with 70% of this amount being released for the MCADE presale event. Prices are starting at $0.008 per MCADE, which represents a major buying opportunity for any long-term crypto investor as the price is only set to go up.

Why buy MCADE?

Metacade can become a major name in the world of blockchain gaming. By becoming a hub for play-to-earn gamers and providing a wide range of earning opportunities, it has already been generating a significant level of interest from the community.

For now, Metacade is just getting started, so it has limited downside due to low prices and can produce extremely high rewards due to its long-term potential. Since Metacade has a much broader target audience than other GameFi platforms, you can expect an investment in MCADE to be something with longevity.

#2 Filecoin (FIL) – Decentralising Cloud Storage

Number 2 on this list of best cryptos to buy in December 2022 is Filecoin, a decentralised storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The Filecoin protocol is represented by the FIL token which allows miners to earn by providing storage to clients. As with Bitcoin, Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with costly computations and are proportionally rewarded for the amount of work they put in.

Filecoin clients pay to store and retrieve files from the Filecoin network. Payments are all made with the FIL token which hurts miners when the price is low but rewards them when the price is high. These transactions between clients and miners are completed automatically and anonymously through smart contracts.

By allowing anyone to rent out extra hard drive space, Filecoin allows everyone to join the network and earn FIL tokens. The network is an open-source software developed by Protocol Labs, inspired by earlier work on decentralised storage systems including IPFS and BitTorrent.

Tokenomics

Filecoin has a total supply of 320,265,000. 100% of this supply is in circulation, which means there will never be any more tokens mined or minted. The price is currently $4.48, having fallen from its previous all-time high of over $150 per FIL token.

Why buy FIL?

FIL has a deflationary supply and a unique use case that can serve individuals, businesses and institutions all over the world. Computer storage is integral to the internet itself, as every advanced website utilises databases to fetch and retrieve information for the front end.

Decentralising data storage means that the data cannot be tampered with. It is protected by a high level of security and can be retrieved instantly using the advanced blockchain solution created by Filecoin. With prices much lower than the previous all-time high, FIL is expected to make some major gains to recapture its previous highs.

#3 Dogecoin (DOGE) – Bringing Utility to Memes

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created as a parody of Bitcoin in 2013. It quickly became popular due to its Doge meme-inspired logo and its Shiba Inu mascot. Dogecoin is distinct from other cryptocurrencies in that it has no hard cap on the total supply of coins that can be minted.

While Dogecoin was initially created as a joke, it has since gained a large following and has become a legitimate cryptocurrency with a market capitalisation of over $11 billion as of December 2022. Dogecoin is often used as a tipping currency on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter, and it has also been used to pay for goods and services online.

One famous example of Dogecoin being used to pay for goods is when Elon Musk claimed that DOGE holders could soon purchase Tesla cars with the cryptocurrency. Since then, Musk has been a vocal supporter of the Dogecoin community and often causes high percentage price changes when tweeting about DOGE.

Tokenomics

DOGE has a total supply of 132,671,000,000 and a current price of $0.087. It is the 9th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. With no hard cap on the total supply, the total number of DOGE in circulation rises by 10,000 tokens per minute.

Why buy DOGE?

While Dogecoin has an inflationary supply, it is a strong option as a digital currency payment method. It is widely believed that more utility will be created for the ecosystem. As well as this, the expectation is that an increasing number of merchants will begin to accept DOGE for payments, as it is a fast and cheap method of transferring value over the blockchain.

Since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, many are speculating that DOGE could be added to the list of payment methods used by the social media platform as it integrates more e-commerce functions onto the site. With more utility, comes more use, and with more use, comes more people needing to buy the DOGE token. Over time, its value could rise as a result, which is exactly why it makes this list of best cryptos to buy at low prices.

#4 Chainlink (LINK) – Collecting Off-Chain Data

Chainlink is a decentralised oracle network that provides smart contracts with access to off-chain data sources and APIs. Chainlink is used by numerous projects in the Ethereum ecosystem, including Synthetix, Aave, MakerDao, and many more. It was one of the earliest projects built on Ethereum and has remained one of the most active and influential throughout the past few years.

The Chainlink team is composed of experienced developers who have been contributing to critical Ethereum infrastructure since the early days. The Chainlink Network went live on the Ethereum mainnet in June 2017. Since then, Chainlink nodes have processed millions of transaction requests for various DeFi applications.

Chainlink is also the most widely adopted oracle solution in the market with integrations across major protocols. Oracles often provide an extremely useful service for the blockchain as they aggregate off-chain data for use on-chain. This can be used in a variety of different contexts and the widespread adoption of Chainlink has been recognized by major organisations such as Google Cloud, Oracle, Weiss Ratings, and many others.

Tokenomics

LINK has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens., with just under 50% of this total currently in circulation. After reaching $50 per token at the peak of the 2021 bull market, this price has now dipped to $6.52. LINK is the 21st biggest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Why buy LINK?

The Chainlink project serves an important role in the wider crypto ecosystem and is trusted to deliver an oracle solution for many top DeFi projects. As the blockchain ecosystem continues to grow, Chainlink is expected to grow in line.

With previous all-time highs almost 10x higher than the token’s current price, LINK represents a solid investment for the next few years. It will be a mainstay in the ecosystem due to being integral to the smooth running of other digital services and can produce some major gains at these low prices. This makes it one of the best cryptos to buy in December 2022.

#5 Chiliz (CHZ) – Connecting Sports Fans

Chiliz is a digital currency that can be used to purchase and trade fan tokens for your favourite sports teams, clubs, and athletes. The Chiliz platform allows fans to connect with their idols and show their support through actions, and not just clicks.

The network has proved very popular among professional football teams with a selection of top European clubs forming major partnerships with Chiliz. Some of the names include Juventus, FC Barcelona, AS Roma, and Paris Saint-Germain. Fans of these clubs can buy and sell fan tokens on Chiliz’ integrated exchange.

Tokenomics

Chiliz has a total supply of 8,888,888,888 tokens, with approximately 75% of this total currently in circulation. After climbing to $0.70 in 2021, the price is currently $0.24.

Why buy CHZ?

Overall, CHZ has proven to be extremely resilient to market headwinds. The CHZ token has held up extremely well during the 2022 bear market, which is usually a sign of strong future price action. It is expected that the token reaches over $5 by 2025, which would be a 25x increase from current prices.

For investors looking to get into a solid project that has a large existing user base, Chiliz is a strong option. It can serve sports fans from across the world, which means its total value could grow exponentially as blockchain technology becomes more widely adopted, so it is definitely one of the best cryptos to buy while prices are low.

The Best Time to Buy

Bear markets are the best time to buy as this is when prices are at their lowest. While some projects may not survive the winter if they have weak fundamentals, projects that have strong use cases and sufficient liquidity will be here for the long term.

These tokens are the best cryptos to buy in December 2022. While some have dipped considerably, they each provide a strong investment opportunity for the next bull market. It could certainly prove worthwhile to buy and HODL some of these tokens.

In time, prices are expected to rise by 10-100x across the board. Early-stage projects like Metacade represent a top-class investment opportunity as they are only just launching. With such a large user base, MCADE has high long-term potential and real longevity. So with prices at just $0.008 per token, it’s expected to rise quickly making now the time to get in on MCADE.