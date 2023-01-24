Best Cryptos to Invest in Now – 8 Coins With High Potential

More and more investors realize that investing in cryptocurrency can yield impressive returns, and with a growing number of projects, there are big profits to be made if you can identify the best crypto to invest in for the future.

In order to find the crypto projects with the highest potential, investors are constantly on the lookout for innovative new ideas and projects that look well-positioned to take on established markets.

For the biggest gains of all, it’s important to acquire tokens as early as possible, and that’s one reason why those projects that are in their presale phase are often such attractive investment opportunities for those able to spot the real gems.

Read on to learn more about the best crypto to invest in right now:

Metacade (MCADE) Binance Coin (BNB) Chainlink (LINK) Quant Network (QNT) Ethereum (ETH) Polygon (MATIC) Dogecoin (DOGE) Monero (XMR)

1. Metacade (MCADE) – For gamers, by gamers

Metacade is a fascinating new project that has turned many heads across investment communities as a result of the detailed whitepaper that the project recently launched. The project has laid out ambitious plans to change the face of the gaming industry by building the largest play-to-earn (P2E) arcade in the world and providing gamers with a means to earn an income just by playing their favorite gaming titles in a huge and welcoming community of gamers.

The P2E arcade is a compelling idea, but it is also supported by a host of other features which work in conjunction with the flagship P2E arcade to create a well-rounded experience for the platform’s users.

In addition to benefiting from the income streams that the P2E arcade creates, gamers can also earn rewards in other ways, thanks to the extensive rewards system being implemented across the project. Users can earn rewards for competitive and tournament play and even for non-gaming activities contributing to the ecosystem, such as writing game reviews or sharing alpha.

The project is supported by its utility token, MCADE, which is used throughout the platform to reward gamers, pay for merchandise, and transfer value between stakeholders. This means MCADE will be heavily utilized across almost all activities the platform supports. As a result, demand for the token should ramp up significantly once the adoption of the platform starts.

The tokenomics of MCADE are extremely investor-friendly, having a fixed supply of just two billion tokens, staking functionality, and even a plan to burn tokens in the future, should the community decide it’s necessary. Investors who can see the high potential of Metacade — considered by many as the best crypto to invest in right now — can put their tokens to work and earn a passive reward while they wait for the MCADE token price to appreciate.

Another compelling feature of Metacade that is driving much attention across the gaming world is Metagrants. Metagrants enable talented development teams to present their game ideas to the Metacade community, with MCADE holders then voting on which projects deserve funding from the treasury. The Metagrant-funded games are then released in the arcade, and the platform’s community can beta test the new titles, offering developers vital feedback. This process helps drive user engagement, which is expected to increase levels of user retention, benefitting both the users and MCADE investors in the process.

2. Binance Coin (BNB) – A big crypto player taking on Ethereum

Since the recent fall of FTX, Binance has become even more dominant as a crypto exchange and shows no sign of slowing its progress. The company has focused a great deal on broadening its offering, with the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) providing a low-cost layer-1 protocol with many user-friendly features.

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native token of the BSC and has made a considerable dent in Ethereum’s (ETH) share of the layer-1 market. With transaction costs on BSC being incredibly low, even in comparison to a low-traffic period for Ethereum, BSC may well continue to see growth in adoption over time.

While BSC is criticized for its high level of centralization, it appears that many projects have no concerns, and should Binance and BSC continue to see growth, BNB may be a token that is able to post considerable price increases over the next few years.

3. Chainlink (QNT) – Bringing off-chain data securely on-chain

Chainlink is solving one of the biggest problems facing the crypto world, namely, how can blockchains bring off-chain data on-chain in a way that is completely secure?

The project runs a decentralized oracle network (DON), which means that projects running on all layer-1 protocols can have their smart contracts securely access off-chain data feeds and web APIs. This function is crucial to DeFi, with Chainlink accounting for the data security of most of the space, including leading projects like Aave.

The LINK token has struggled over recent years, with the Chainlink team regularly releasing large amounts from their treasury in order to continue to fund the project. However, it looks like it is nearing the point at which the project becomes self-sufficient, at which point the passionate Chainlink community believes the LINK token will see some significant gains.

4. Quant Network (QNT) – Solving enterprise interoperability

Quant Network is a London-based project that is solving interoperability between blockchains and legacy technology too.

Quant Network is different from most crypto projects due to being much less public about their technology and not focusing on community engagement. This is because they are looking to attract huge enterprise customers, such as the Bank of England and Contour, and so Quant Network looks to provide a more secretive and secure operation.

While it’s difficult to assess the progress being made, there’s no doubt that if Quant Network is able to publicly confirm a huge client looking at building a global solution on the project’s platform, Overledger, then the price of QNT is likely to rise significantly.

5. Ethereum (ETH) – The market-leading layer-1

Ethereum is well-known as the project which first pioneered smart contracts. With a huge amount of market share already secured, Ethereum is clearly the one to beat in that space.

Ethereum recently also completed The Merge , which has enabled to project to continue its long-term plans to reduce transaction prices across the network and enable improved scalability.

While ETH has already seen a dramatic rise in price over recent years, the project is likely to continue to appreciate as the total size of the crypto market grows over time and more and more use cases come online, making ETH a relatively safe investment in the space.

6. Polygon (MATIC) – Speeding up Ethereum

Polygon is a project that supports Ethereum in dealing with scale and is considered to be a layer-2 project as a result. It provides a means of allowing developers wanting to leverage the benefits of Ethereum and Web3 technology to access infrastructure that scales better than Ethereum is currently able and with lower transaction fees.

Polygon’s network contains its own validators but also has a bridge to Ethereum known as the MATIC Bridge, meaning that the results that are achieved more quickly and effectively on Polygon are stored backed on Ethereum at regular intervals.

With a host of developer-friendly tools like SDKs for many programming languages, Polygon has made significant progress in expanding its client base and boasts companies like Nike, Adidas, and Starbucks among its users.

If the project continues to build momentum, the network effects of its big customers are likely to see the price of MATIC rise even further.

7. Dogecoin (DOGE) – The original meme coin

The only meme coin making it on the list, Dogecoin is the meme coin that started in all. Having been created as a joke in 2013, the project has shown incredible longevity and posted some incredible returns over recent years.

While Dogecoin faces some significant challenges, such as the relatively low throughput of transactions that are required for it to fulfill its ambition as a viable payment method at scale, the project has continued to surprise those to have written it off.

It also boasts a powerful champion in the form of Elon Musk, who is well-known as a huge supporter. With Musk now in control of Twitter, a direct integration of DOGE into Twitter for payments would likely see some significant token price appreciation for its passionate holders, who firmly believe that it is still the best crypto to invest in right now.

8. Monero (XMR) – Privacy-focused crypto transactions

Monero is an open-source cryptocurrency project that is focused on privacy, enabling users to securely and anonymously transfer funds between different addresses. It was launched in April 2014 and is difficult for governments to manage due to being a decentralized system, having no central authority.

Monero uses advanced cryptography to ensure that transactions are secure, private, and untraceable and provides fungibility and scalability through its proof-of-work consensus algorithm. The project is actively developed by a community of volunteers who are constantly improving its technology in order to make it more secure, private, and efficient.

It remains to be seen whether Monero will be able to establish a place in an increasingly regulated crypto space, but if it is able to do so, its privacy-centric features are likely to mean the project’s token posts significant gains over the coming year or two.

Metacade is the best crypto to invest in

While many projects show potential, it’s a rare opportunity to have the ability to access an investment opportunity like Metacade this early as its presale. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the project has raised a mind-blowing $3.3m in just 9 weeks as investors rush to get in early and secure their MCADE.