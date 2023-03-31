BetFury Launches iGaming Event With $1M Prize Pool

Germany, Frankfurt, 31st March, 2023, Chainwire

BetFury has announced Fury Games Legacy, a 21-day adventure for intrepid players. From March 29, users of the online casino can play games and join exciting activities with magical crypto rewards.

Participants in Fury Games Legacy have an opportunity to share in the $1 million prize pool and try to win a Lamborghini Huracan.

In addition, beginners can enjoy a profitable Welcome Pack with free spins and deposit bonuses.

Join the event with up to 1,000 free spins and $3,500 in Welcome Pack available.

Fury Games Legacy will last for three weeks. During this time, players can not only succeed by winning the grandiose Wizarding Battle but also experience Secret Chambers with fantastic bonuses and other crypto rewards every day.

Throughout the event, there will be a magical competition known as the Wizarding Battle for $1M. The player who takes first place in the Wizarding Battle wins a fast and luxurious Lamborghini Huracan. To become a winner, players need to earn points. The rules are simple: play various games on BetFury and move up the leaderboard. More points equate to more chances to win.

BetFury is also offering Secret Chambers, a calendar with special bonuses and activities that open every day. They can contain crypto bonuses, free spins, and many other surprises. The first Chamber has already opened – it’s a Twitter giveaway. Players should participate and follow the calendar to catch the next wave of bonuses.

About BetFury

BetFury is a crypto casino with unique opportunities and over 8,000 games supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies. The platform has its native utility BFG token, which can be used both for playing and trading on top crypto exchanges. Besides, BetFury provides special mining and staking features to earn more BFG or get paid in popular currencies like BTC or ETH.

Follow BetFury’s social media and collect bonuses during the event

Twitter | Telegram | VIP Club | Discord | YouTube | TikTok | BitcoinTalk

Contacts

PR Manager, Helen, BetFury, [email protected], PR Manager, Mary, BetFury, [email protected]