Home Latest Cryptocurrency News Crypto price prediction: HBAR, Celo, Injective Protocol Crypto price prediction: HBAR, Celo, Injective Protocol By Crispus Nyaga - min read 31 March 2023 Bitcoin price had a strong performance this week as investors ignored one of the biggest cryptocurrencies news of the year. During the week, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced a lawsuit against Binance, the biggest crypto exchange in the world. The rally coincided with the strong comeback of American indices like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq. This article will look at the price predictions of Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), Celo, and Injective Protocol. Hedera Hashgraph price prediction The 4H chart shows that the HBAR price had a good week as investors reacted to its growing ecosystem. Hedera Hashgraph managed to move above the key resistance at $0.068, the highest level on March 14. The token has moved above the 50-period exponential moving average (EMA) while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved close to the overbought level. HBAR has moved above the Ichimoku cloud. Therefore, there is a possibility that the coin will continue rising, with the next key resistance level to watch being at $0.078, the lowest point on February 13. This price is about 13.45% above the current level. HBAR chart by TradingView Celo price prediction Celo is an EVM-compatible blockchain platform that makes it possible for developers to build quality applications in industries like DeFi and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT). Celo jumped as the number of Celo Domain Names minted jumped to over 200k. The developers also announced that Celo's Europe DAO was coming soon. Celo has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. It moved above the key resistance level at $0.6861, the highest level on March 20th. The coin has moved above the 50-period moving average. Further, the Stochastic Oscillator has also moved slightly below the overbought point. Therefore, Celo will likely continue rising as buyers target the key resistance at $0.85, ~20% above the current level. CELO chart by TradingView Injective Protocol price prediction INJ price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few years. Injective Protocol has jumped by about 90% above the lowest level this month. It has risen by 280% above the lowest level this year. The token has moved above the 50-period moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator moved to the overbought level. Therefore, Injective Protocol will likely continue rising as buyers target the key resistance point at $5.5. This view will be confirmed if it moves above the year-to-date high of $5.0. INJ chart by TradingView