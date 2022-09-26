Binance had ceased offering crypto derivative products to customers in South Africa in October 2021.

The platform will now offer its crypto futures products via regulated platform FiveWest OTC Desk.

Brickhouse Trading Limited, a member of Binance group of companies, will offer the products as a jurisdic representative of FiveWest.

Binance, a leading blockchain ecosystem and top cryptocurrency exchange platform, has announced its relaunching its crypto futures products in South Africa,

The exchange, which revealed the development on Monday, eligible South African customers can start accessing futures trading on the platform as from 26 September 2022.

Eligible customers to access futures products

Binance’s reentry with margined trading products for the African nation’s market comes several months after it moved out due to regulatory and compliance issues.

In October last year, the exchange halted its derivatives-related products in the country – with the need to comply with local regulations forcing it to cease offerings for futures, options, margin and leveraged tokens.

On Monday, the exchange told its users in the country that USD-Margined and COIN-Margined perpetual as well as delivery Futures contracts were now available.

South African users can access these products on Binance again, with the platform partnering with regulated financial services FiveWest OTC Desk.

The Changpeng Zhao-led crypto company noted that it has a juristic representative arrangement with the authorised provider – a collaboration that will work via Binance affiliate Brickhouse Trading Ltd.

According to Binance, customers will still access the same products as before.

“The type of products offered and related product specifications have not changed from Binance’s previous Futures offering in South Africa. Only the manner in which the services are provided have changed. Users may still connect into the Binance platform and access the same market-leading liquidity,” the exchange’s team wrote.