Astar Network’s latest ad has gained support from over 300 Japanese companies as it looks to spearhead the growth of Japan’s web3 ecosystem.

Astar Network, a smart contracts platform for multichain, revealed earlier on Monday that it has set a world record by running a national newspaper advertisement supported by hundreds of companies.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Astar Network said it had united the top brands in Japan via its Nikkei ads, with 329 companies supporting its latest web3 ad.

Astar Network is a Japanese-based Layer-1 blockchain and was recently voted the most popular blockchain in the country by the Japanese Blockchain Association

The team said its latest advert is a way of supporting the Japanese government and its growth strategy via web3. The Japanese government recently made Web3 a part of its national strategy.

Astar Network ran its web3 ad with the support of 320 companies, including top institutions like GMO, DeNA, Accenture, Microsoft, and AWS.

Sota Watanabe, founder and CEO of Astar Network, stated that

“Web3 is all about community. And we are proud that we could make this epoch-making ad supported by 329 companies, including the biggest banks, reputable Internet companies and branch officers of foreign companies like Microsoft and Accenture. This ad reflects the strong unity of the Japanese ecosystem. As Japan’s leading blockchain project, we will do our best to accelerate Web3 innovation through Astar.”

As part of its ad campaign, Astar Network is distributing free NFTs via a QR code. Astar Network said anyone could scan the QR code at the bottom right corner of the Nikkei newspaper advertisement to receive a non-transferable NFT.

Furthermore, the QR code automatically generates a new wallet address for people who don’t have them.

Astar Network makes it possible for developers to launch dApps with EVM and WASM smart contracts with cross-consensus messaging (XCM) and using a Build2Earn model.

This ensures that developers get paid via a dApp staking mechanism for the code they write and dApps they build. The Astar Network features the Astar Space Labs that offers Incubation Hub for top TVL dApps to help developers accelerate growth on Polkadot and Kusama.