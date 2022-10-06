Bitcoin has performed well over the last few days but has failed to surge past the resistance level above $21k.

Bitcoin , the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has been performing well over the last few days. The coin has added more than 4% to its value in the last 24 hours and is now trading above $20k for the first time this month.

The positive performance coincides with that of the broader cryptocurrency market. The crypto market has been in a bullish trend since the start of the week, with the total crypto market cap now closing in on the $975 billion mark.

Bitcoin has been trading above the $20k level for the last 48 hours and has failed to mount a rally towards the $21,368 resistance level.

BTC is down by less than 1% in the last 24 hours and could dip below the $20k support level in the coming hours if the bulls don’t take control of the market.

Key levels to watch

The BTC/USD 4-hour chart remains bullish despite Bitcoin underperforming over the last few hours. However, the technical indicators show that Bitcoin could become bearish if the current momentum is maintained.

BTC/USD Chart By TradingView

The MACD line remains above the neutral zone, indicating bullish momentum for Bitcoin. The 14-day RSI of 62 also shows that Bitcoin could enter the overbought region if a sustainable rally can be achieved.

At press time, BTC is trading at $20,205 per coin. If the bulls don’t take control of the market, Bitcoin could slip below the first major support level at $19,581 before the end of the day.

However, the second major support level at $19,026 should cap further downward movement in the near term.

The bulls could regain control of the market and push BTC towards the $20,819 resistance level. In the event of an extended rally, BTC could surge past the $21,368 resistance level in the short term.

