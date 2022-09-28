Bitcoin recovered its $20k resistance level yesterday but couldn’t maintain it as the broader market embarked on a bearish run.

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has been underperforming over the last few hours. It has lost more than 7% of its value in the last 24 hours despite starting the week positively.

The poor performance coincides with that of the broader cryptocurrency market. The total crypto market it currently stands below $920 billion, down by more than 5% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin reached the $20k mark earlier this week after performing well. However, the bears regained control of the market, and BTC is now trading at around $18,700 per coin.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, briefly surged past the $1,300 resistance mark earlier this week. However, it is now down by more than 7% in the last 24 hours and is trading around $1,280 per coin.

Key levels to watch

The BTC/USD 4-hour chart is turning bearish as Bitcoin is relinquishing some of the gains it accumulated earlier this year. The technical indicators show that Bitcoin is currently underperforming against the broader market.

BTC/USD Chart By TradingView

The MACD line remains above the neutral zone but could soon fall into the negative region if the bearish trend continues.

Furthermore, the 14-day relative strength index of 41 shows that Bitcoin could enter the oversold region if the bears remain in charge.

At press time, BTC is trading at $18,717 per coin. If the bearish trend continues, Bitcoin could dip below the first major support level at $18,298 over the next few hours.

Bitcoin has managed to stay above $18k in recent weeks, and the bulls could defend their position above that price in the near term.

The bulls could also regain control of the market before the end of the week and push Bitcoin towards the $20k psychological level once again.

However, unless there is an extended bullish run, Bitcoin should steer clear of the $20,819 resistance level over the next few days.

