Candy Digital and Getty Images to release ’70s music and photos NFTs

NFT Startup Candy Digital has tapped Getty Images for ’70s Music and Photos.

The two firms will sell rare photos and music as NFTs.

The NFTs will include several iconic images from famous photographers in the 1970s.

Candy Digital has curated a collection of NFTs on Getty Images centred on some of the most influential musicians of the ‘70s and the photographers that captured them. The collection shall include the NFTs of rock icons like John Lennon, James Brown, and Elvis Presley.

The NFT collection is scheduled to launch through an open-edition mint slated for March 21, 2023.

Candy Digital and Getty Images partnership

The unveiling of the new collection comes almost a year after Candy Digital and Getty Images signed a partnership in May 2022, about a year after Candy Digital launched.

Candy Digital launched in 2021 and it rocked with its official line of Major League Baseball collectibles. The NFT firm is now stepping up its game, this time with Getty Images.

As part of the partnership, Candy Digital is set to give away a free introductory NFT between March 7 and March 15.

The open-edition mints will include works by Elvis, Steve Morley, David Redfern, Don Paulsen, Richard Creamer, Peter Keegan, Fin Costello, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, The Rolling Stones, Gladys Knight, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, John Lennon, and AC/DC.

The collection, which will be available on Candy Digital’s website from March 21, will be released to buyers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Japan, Spain, Hong Kong, and Portugal. The prices will range from $25 to $200.

Candy Digital’s activity has grown considerably buoyed partly by the traction of the Blur NFT marketplace which recently overtook OpenSea, causing OpenSea to implement limited-time 0% fees to try and win back some of the customers. The NFT market also seems to be regaining some life going by the trends of the recent NFT collection releases.