Cardano (ADA) set for a 40% upswing

Cardano (ADA) is set for a nice bump over the days ahead as it establishes a consistent price range. The coin has somewhat recovered some of the losses seen in the middle of May and could give investors more returns in the near term. Here are some of the details.

Over the past week, ADA has established a range of between $0.487 and $0.677

The coin is currently trading at the lower side of this range

ADA will likely trace $0.487 in the coming days before it shoots up again

Data Source: Tradingview

Cardano (ADA) – Price analysis or prediction

After bottoming in mid-May, ADA has seen some slight recovery. The coin has managed to return above $0.5 and appears to be consolidating. However, over the last week, ADA has established a consistent range.

As long as nothing drastic happens in the market, we expect ADA to retrace this range in the days ahead. This will deliver an upswing of around 35%. Besides, if bullish demand grows and ADA investors continue to hold the coin, we may say a decisive breakout towards $0.8.

But for now, a likely upside of at least 30% appears very likely. However, this analysis will become invalidated if ADA falls out of the range above and loses its $0.471 support. If this happens, the coin will likely fall towards $0.38 before it pulls up again.

Has ADA fully recovered?

ADA is yet to fully recover from the steep losses in May. The coin was above $1 just recently so there is a long way to go. However, from a long-term standpoint, the outlook for Cardano is very robust.

For this reason, investors keen on accumulating the coin for the long haul should do it now when the price is heavily discounted.