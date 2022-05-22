With investor sentiment in crypto taking a more risk-off approach in the last 6 months, meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) have suffered the most. In fact, SHIB has been on a long-term downward trajectory for most parts of 2022 and continues to face massive pressure. Here is what you need to know:

SHIB has tried to hold the $0.0000094 support for nearly 8 months.

The coin temporarily fell below that price last week and tanked 50% further as a result.

But a recent rally has pushed SHIB above $0.0000094 again.

Data Source: TradingView

How long can SHIB hold on?

It is clear that downside risks below $0.0000094 are huge. In fact, the one time SHIB failed to hold this support zone, the coin went on to lose nearly 50% of its value in an apparent crash. So far, the meme coin has recovered and appears to be pushing further above $0.0000094.

However, we do not think SHIB has what it takes to hold off the bears for longer. In fact, looking at the RSI momentum indicator, the meme coin appears poised for a steep correction. SHIB has also failed to generate enough demand, especially in a market where investors remain extremely fearful.

With these two factors, we expect SHIB to struggle over the next week, and eventually, $0.0000094 will be lost. After that, the meme coin will likely spiral downwards for another 50 -70% before we see any serious trend reversal.

Should you hold or sell SHIB?

There is no doubt crypto is now a seller’s market. Investors are cashing out and as such, market volatility is likely to remain very high.

If you want to get out of SHIB, this would be the time to do it. However, for those who are in it for the long term, just wait for the meme coin to dip below $0.0000094 and accumulate once again.