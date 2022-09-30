The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has brought charges against Adam Todd, the founder of crypto derivatives platform Digitex, according to court documents filed in a US court.

The futures market regulator is suing Todd over his operating of an unregistered derivatives trading venue in violation of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), the filing showed.

Digitex used multiple entities

As per the CFTC charges filed in the Southern District of Florida, Todd is accused of building and operating the Digitex crypto derivatives trading platform illegally. The defendant is said to have used multiple entities to bring his services to the public, with cited entities being Digitex LLC, Digitex Software Ltd., Digitex Ltd. and Blockster Holdings Ltd. Corp.

The CFTC seeks monetary penalties, disgorgement, a ban against Todd and Digitex.

The action against Digitex is the latest complaint by the CFTC against a crypto entity or individual as regulators increasingly spotlight violations across the industry.

Last week, the agency fined founders of bZeroX Tom Bean and Kyle Kistner for violating the Commodity Exchnage Act in their offerig of leveraged and margined products to retailers. The regulator also filed a complaint against decentralised autonomous organisation Ooki DAO.