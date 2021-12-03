The live Cosmos (ATOM) price today is $30.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $747.9 million. Cosmos is up 15.94% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy ATOM, this guide is for you.

What is Cosmos?

Cosmos bills itself as a project that solves some of the “hardest problems” facing the blockchain industry. It aims to offer an antidote to “slow, expensive, unscalable and environmentally harmful” proof-of-work protocols, like those used by Bitcoin, by offering an ecosystem of connected blockchains. The project’s other goals include making blockchain technology less complex and difficult for developers thanks to a modular framework that demystifies decentralized apps.

Should I buy Cosmos today?

The price of Cosmos has increased by 255% since the beginning of the year. Still, it’s hard to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, so you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more in Cosmos than you can afford to lose.

Cosmos price prediction

According to Coin Price Forecast, the Cosmos price will reach $37 by the end of this year. In the first half of 2022, it will climb to $54 and to $70 in the second half.

