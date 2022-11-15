Cristiano Ronaldo announces NFT collection on Binance

Cristiano Ronaldo has entered into a strategic partnership with Binance duped ‘a global marketing initiative’ that will see his first NFT collection made available on Friday, November 18 by Binance. It is a partnership between the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and one of the world’s most popular footballers.

The collection shall be released at 9 am UTC.

The CR7 NFT collection

The agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo is aimed at bringing Web3 to millions of Binance followers around the world through NFTs.

Commenting on the partnership, Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer He Yi said:

“We believe the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet. We are honoured to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry.”

The NFT collection will be the first collection for the footballer. It will include seven animated collectibles with four rarity levels. The Rarity levels will be Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal.

Each NFT collectible will feature an iconic scene from Cristiano’s football career including his career-defining bicycle kicks in his early years in Portugal.

The NFT comes against the backdrop of the FTX debacle which somehow involved Binance since it wanted to buy the exchange out before realizing there were issues with its financial books.