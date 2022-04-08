Crypto gems: These 3 undervalued altcoins could be worth a fortune in the future

Finding the right investment in crypto is not always easy. With so much hyperbole, scams, and projects that are nothing more than PR, getting that real asset that will grow your money can take a lot of time. But it doesn’t have to be this way. There are some incredibly undervalued altcoins that can actually grow your money fast. Here is why:

Most of these undervalued altcoins haven’t received a lot of media focus

The coins represent projects trying to solve a real issue in crypto

They are all backed by star studded teams and investment backers.

Without further ado, the following are the three undervalued altcoins that could be worth fortunes in the future.

GoldFinch (GFI)

GoldFinch (GFI) is a lending protocol that allows users to access crypto backed loans without collateral. It is one of the few DeFi lending protocols that allow for uncollateralized loans.

Data source: Tradingview

The project also links credit underwriters in emerging markets with capital providers to create a truly decentralised way of providing financial services. The unique nature of this project makes it a huge catch and should be worth your interest as an investor.

IOTA (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) is an interesting blockchain project that does not use proof of work or proof of stake. Instead, it uses a proprietary tangle technology that is way cheaper and energy efficient than proof of work and proof of stake. As demand for low cost chains continues to grow in the future, projects like IOTA are likely to see major gains in the end.

Oasis Network (ROSE)