Crypto lending app Nebeus introduces AVAX-backed loans

Cryptocurrency and crypto-backed lending app Nebeus is always looking for innovative ways to help customers grow and get the most out of their crypto investments.

Nebeus users could already trade, buy, sell, and exchange Avalanche (AVAX). Now, they can also use it as collateral for Nebeus crypto-backed loans and borrow against their Avalanche investments, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

How to get a Nebeus AVAX-backed loan

Nebeus’ treasury makes Quick Loans available immediately. They are preapproved and direct and come with a 50% loan-to-value ratio with zero interest in the first three months.

Another product is Flexible Loans. They are tailored to individual needs, enabling clients to borrow up to 80% LTV in fiat or crypto. Loan terms are from one month to three years. The amount is up to a maximum of $250,000.

Virtually risk-free

Moreover, Flexible Loans are virtually risk-free. A 10-day buffer period applies, which can be used if a margin call occurs. Any collateral provided is insured by Lloyd’s of London for up to $100 million.

When a user activates the option “Auto Margin Call Management”, the platform can automatically manage crypto collateral if a margin call is approaching.

Avalanche is extremely adaptable

The highly adaptive ecosystem can power stablecoins and NFTs, enabling developers to establish subnets.

These are private blockchains, which serve as a mechanism to validate the transactions, providing access to safer, more efficient blockchain technology and contributing to the open-source Avalanche community.

About Nebeus

Nebeus is a leading European cryptocurrency and crypto-backed lending app and desktop platform that allows users to utilize their crypto investments to get instant loans in fiat currencies, stablecoins, and crypto.