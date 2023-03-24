Crypto price predictions: OAX, Mask Network, Arbitrum

Cryptocurrency prices had a relatively strong performance this week even as the banking crisis escalated. Bitcoin rose to a high of $29,000 for the first time in months while Ethereum sits comfortably above $1,800. The total market cap of all cryptocurrencies jumped to over $1.17 trillion. This coin price prediction article will look at popular altcoins like OAX, Mask Network, and Arbitrum.

OAX price prediction

OAX price was one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies this week as it jumped to the highest level since April 2021. The token has jumped by over 283% from the lowest level this year and over 500% from last year’s low. The main catalyst for this week’s jump was the decision by Binance to list the OAX.USDT pair in its platform.

https://twitter.com/OAX_Foundation/status/1639121550430580739

The daily chart shows that OAX has gone parabolic in the past few days. As it rose, the token managed to move above the key resistance at $0.3853, the highest point on February 20th. It has jumped above all moving averages. The token also rose above the key point at $0.3275 (November 30 high).

Therefore, the token will likely drop during the weekend as the bullish momentum fades and as investors start to take profits. If this happens, the key level to watch will be at $0.385 followed by $0.3275. The latter is about 26% below the current level.

How to buy OAX

Swapzone

Swapzone is a crypto exchange aggregator that operates as a gateway between the cryptocurrency community and exchange services. Swapzone aims to provide a convenient interface, safe user flow, and crystal-clear data for users to find the best exchange rates among the whole cryptocurrency market.

Buy oax with Swapzone today

Mask Network price prediction

Mask Network was one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies. This performance happened as the developers received 257k tokens from Arbitrum, the second-biggest layer-2 smart contract platform in the world. The allocation happened because Mask had been one of the top promoters of Arbitrum.

On the daily chart, the MASK token has been in a strong bullish trend this year. It cruised above the key resistance at $5.41, the highest point on February 3rd. It also jumped above $5.94 (November 3 high). The token has also jumped above all moving averages. It also seems like it is forming a small double-top pattern at $6.86.

Therefore, MASK crypto price will likely retreat during the weekend as holders start to take profits. If this happens, the token will likely drop and retest the support at $5.

How to buy Mask Network

Binance.US

Binance.US provides secure and reliable access to the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, with some of the lowest fees in the industry.

Buy MASK with Binance.US today

KuCoin

Kucoin is a cryptocurrency exchange which offers over 200 cryptocurrencies. Kucoin has a wide range of services, such as; a built-in peer-to-peer exchange, spot and margin trading, bank level security and a wide range of accepted payment methods. Users can benefit from a beginner-friendly interface and relatively low fees.

Buy MASK with KuCoin today

Arbitrum price forecast