Crypto Token Launches Meditate2Earn Program Rewarding Holders for Self-Care

The team behind Ryuuko Tsuka, an innovative new wellness token, has launched Meditate2Earn. The token is inspired by the Dejitaru TSUKA token and in particular shares its values around community spirit, collaboration, and wellness. Ryuuko Tsuka will pay USDC to holders who participate in daily meditation and wellness activities and will shortly move to a community-run DAO.

Since launching in late July, Ryuuko Tsuka has made waves on social media due to its innovative concept and strong community engagement. In a Twitter Spaces AMA on August 15, the project revealed its female leader Ryoko, before unveiling details of its Meditate2Earn (M2E) offering.

The RYUTSUKA token was conceived with two main objectives. Firstly, to build a utility that delivers a tangible difference to people’s lives, in the form of wellness sessions. And secondly – in the spirit of collaboration, to provide valuable reflection payments in TSUKA, increasing its holder base and adding to its value.

Meditate2Earn launched with seven short videos, each encouraging holders to take up to five minutes out of their day to address their wellbeing and mental health. When a holder participates in these guided activities, they will earn points which will be converted to USDC and will automatically be airdropped to their wallet at the end of each calendar month. Eventually, Ryuuko Tsuka will create a DAO and allow the community to set up and manage their own personal program.

“We are really excited to launch the next phase of Ryuuko Tsuka,” said founder Ryoko. “Crypto can be a difficult, toxic place to exist and we really do want to encourage people to take time out for contemplation – even if it’s just five minutes of their day. What we have accomplished in two weeks has been nothing short of astounding; imagine what we can do in the next six months.”

In just two weeks, RYUTSUKA has grown from 30 members to over 500, with prominent crypto influencers like @Bullrun_Gravano, @CryptoSlimer, @BITCOINTRAPPER, and @Unclebobcrypto rallying around the project due to rapid developments from its dev team.

Ryuuko Tsuka is an innovative project focused on driving positive behaviours. An advanced tokenomics model includes a 5% buy and sell tax, most of which is held as USDC for the Meditate2Earn program, rewarding token holders for their daily meditation. To date, more than $60,000 of cryptocurrency has been distributed to RYUSTUKA holders in the form of so-called “automatic reflection payments.”

