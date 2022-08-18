NEAR Foundation, a Swiss NPO that supports the growth and governance of the NEAR protocol, published the shortlist of Web3 Changemakers 2022 finalists. The women on this list will be considered for the final top 10, according to a press release.

Inclusion, influence, and innovation

Hundreds of women from all over the world applied for the competition. NEAR’s DAO Council selected the finalists, taking every public nomination received into account. The judging criteria were inclusion, influence, and innovation.

The best candidates will have ideas that are sustainable and socially impactful and will contribute to socially beneficial projects, whether independently or at work. They will also have an impact in the community and among peers.

Launched in partnership with Forkast

The list was prepared in partnership with Forkast, a global digital media platform covering digital assets, blockchain, and web3 at the intersection of politics, economy, and business.

It aims to celebrate women’s accomplishments in Web3 and present female role models in the ecosystem. All the candidates chosen by the public will be featured on the Women in Web3 Changemakers list.

This list will be shared with the global community and media during the week of NEAR’s annual one-of-a-kind event NEARCON, which is taking place in Lisbon, Portugal in September this year. The candidates will also be flown to the event.

Special multipart series to feature contributions

A special series featuring the Changemakers will be aired on all Forkast platforms and via its distribution network. The series will present each winner’s contributions to Web3 and their stories.

Web3 company founders on the list will be able to meet investors and take part in a funding pitch at the event.

NEAR Foundation CEO Marieke Flament commented:

As we ramp up development in Web3, it is critical that we encourage more women to get involved in the sector and to help shape our digital future. A great way of doing this is by creating role models through the celebration of talent that is already pushing boundaries and acting as powerful agents of social change.