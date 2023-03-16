Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: How High Can AltSignals and Polygon Go In 2023?

2023 is the year predicted to be the crypto market’s comeback, with prices in the early part of the year finally beginning to rebound after the torrid time markets faced in 2022. Cryptocurrency price predictions for this year and the coming years are turning bullish, while trading signals platforms like AltSignals are reporting a vast increase in traffic as investors begin to re-open their wallets ahead of expected price increases.

An example of this behavior can be found in Polygon’s price prediction, which shows a return to bullish prospects after a year of struggle. This has led to investors asking how high the MATIC token can go in 2023 and what this means for AltSignals’ new ASI token.

ASI is launching during a market recovery

Bitcoin (BTC) has begun 2023 in a blaze of glory, finally returning to levels over $20,000. As history has shown, where BTC leads, other currencies follow, proving to be the case again in 2023. These gains are symptomatic of a more comprehensive market recovery, which could be seen when the price of MATIC increased by more than 70% at the start of the year.

AltSignals is already well-established as a market leader in crypto trading signals, boasting a community of more than 50,000 members. It has recently announced the release of a new native ASI token in a presale event that launched in March of 2023. $ASI already has significant built-in utility, which will grow with the release of its new ActualizeAI algorithm and will likely lead to high potential returns for early investors.

What is Polygon?

Polygon is a DeFi project designed to improve the scalability issues of Ethereum by allowing developers scope to build user-friendly, decentralized applications (dApps) and efficiently scale them to their needs. Benefits to users alongside the ease of scalability are extremely low transaction fees and excellent levels of security.

Polygon’s network takes the best features of Ethereum’s blockchain and combines them with other chains to create fully-fledged multi-chain systems. This combination of features ensures that dApps fully benefit from the best parts of Ethereum’s network while providing a fast, more powerful engine for developers to utilize.

Polygon (MATIC) price prediction: $2 in 2023?

Analysts have been revising their Polygon price prediction upwards for 2023 following the bullish start to the year experienced across crypto markets. This manifests itself in an optimistic cryptocurrency price prediction for MATIC this year.

The MATIC token is currently valued at $1.02 and the most bullish analysts aren’t ruling out a return to above $2 levels by the end of the year. However, other Polygon price predictions are more moderate, expecting a value of around $1.80 to $1.85 by the end of 2023.

What is AltSignals?

Already one of the largest crypto trading communities in Web3, AltSignals consistently provides its vast global community with access to the most sought-after trading signals, a feature that will be turbocharged with its new ActualizeAI capability, which uses machine learning to provide the best trading alpha. Its innovative AltAlgo™ Indicator tool is critical in producing this trading alpha, continuously scanning markets in real-time to provide intel on the optimum time to buy and sell currencies.

With its intelligence capability covering all major crypto coins, including BTC, Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum, AltAlgo™ is already a trusted provider of market indications. Backtesting of the tool boasted an outstanding 83.56% success rate on BTC trades and an excellent success rate of 70.09% on ETH trading. These results, alongside a 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot thanks to almost 500 positive reviews, illustrate why many traders trust AltSignals.

How does $ASI work?

ASI coin holders gain access to some exciting special features on AltSignals’ platform, including its new ActualizeAI tool which will use machine learning, natural language patterns (NLP), and predictive modeling to help improve the success of its trading signals. This feature alone seeks to provide ASI token holders with the potential to grow their crypto holdings significantly.

Additionally, $ASI has multiple ways in which it holds additional utilities that coin holders can unlock. For example, its AI Member Club members receive beta access to new AltSignals products and features. This means that as soon as new features are developed and released, group members are granted exclusive access for a limited period and can provide AltSignals’ development team with direct feedback.

Can $ASI reach $1 in 2023?

The ASI presale is likely to get off to an electric start as it releases at $0.012 thanks to the support of its vast existing user base and an existing, established project. Already one of the biggest in the crypto industry, the community is set to snowball in the coming months and years.

With the price of $ASI predicted to rise to $0.02274 by the end of the presale, analysts expect interest to increase when it goes live on centralized exchanges. Analysts who focus on cryptocurrency price predictions believe that $1 is a realistic expectation for 2023 thanks to its community-led approach, enhanced use of innovative AI tools, and excellent existing reputation.

AltSignals vs. Polygon price prediction: Which to buy?

With 2023 already seeing cryptocurrency price predictions rising across the board, existing MATIC holders can look forward to exciting rises in the value of their holdings in 2023. However, new investors sinking their funds into MATIC will see moderate returns compared to those potentially offered by ASI.

AltSignals has the potential to become an industry leader in the adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies, taking its trading signals solutions to another level. A limited number of ASI tokens are available during the presale, so investors would be wise to look into the project soon and avoid disappointment at missing out on what could be the best buy of 2023.