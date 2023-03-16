Leading Blockchain PR Firm MarketAcross Named Partner of 2023 Next Block Expo

Tel Aviv, Israel, 16th March, 2023, Chainwire

Leading blockchain marketing agency MarketAcross has joined the upcoming Next Block Expo (NBX) as a web3 media partner. Now in its second year, the 2023 edition of the expo will welcome thousands of attendees to the Multikino Złote Tarasy venue in the Polish capital of Warsaw on the 24th and 25th of May.

The strategic partnership will see MarketAcross, one of the industry’s most active blockchain PR and marketing companies, manage pre and post-event marketing efforts on behalf of the event, as well as leverage its extensive network to boost the expo’s global visibility.

“MarketAcross sees Europe as one of the most interesting markets in the expanding web3 space, and we’re thrilled to continue supporting Next Block Expo and the European builder economy,” said Itai Elizur, the Managing Partner of MarketAcross. “I’m sure this year’s event will be bigger and better than the last.”

Next Block Expo is an extension of a previous event series known as the Cryptocurrency World Expo, and this year’s edition will feature over 70 speakers and more than 30 sponsors, exhibitions and partners. A crowd of 2,000+ attendees is expected to witness events over the two-day expo.

The schedule features a variety of presentations, keynotes, roundtables and workshops, giving startups, thought leaders and web3 investors the opportunity to discuss current challenges and emerging opportunities.

As well as opportunities for in-person networking, the NBX will furnish attendees with access to a smart-networking app where they can locate contacts they need based on a match-making algorithm and schedule one-to-one meetings with other participants. The app can also be used to create a personal agenda for the conference.

Elsewhere, the new NBX Pitch Arena will give web3 projects the opportunity to present their ideas and solutions to a group of specialists including VCs, accelerators, incubators and launchpads. An award ceremony will be held to honor the best projects to pitch.

Last year’s expo featured representatives from the Ethereum Foundation, Polygon, Delphi Digital, Huobi and Solana, with details on this year’s speakers expected to be announced soon.

About MarketAcross

MarketAcross is the world’s leading blockchain PR and marketing firm, providing a complete end-to-end marketing solution for blockchain and web3 companies around the world. MarketAcross has helped many of the industry’s biggest exchanges and blockchain projects build their brand, among them Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro.

About Next Block Expo

Next Block Expo is positioned to be one of the biggest web3 events in Europe – content rich event with multiple opportunities for networking, fundraising, lead generation & learning.

NBX brings founders, investors and blockchain experts together to redefine & discover the future of web3.

Contact

Itai Elizur, MarketAcross, [email protected]