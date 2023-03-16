Fake Blur airdrop websites steal $300k from unsuspecting users

Blur is currently the king of NFT marketplaces after it dislodged OpenSea from the top position.

Several fake websites have come up after the Blur NFT marketplace announced its airdrop program.

The fake websites have so far scammed users about $300,000.

TrustCheck, a free, zero-click browser extension that scans Ethereum-based web3 transactions for threats, and stops them in their tracks, has revealed that unsuspecting users have been scammed over $300,000 by fake websites posing as Blur airdrop websites.

The scammed users have linked their crypto wallets to malicious wallets. One of the malicious website URLs is said to have faked the ETH Denver conference website and is linked to a notorious phishing wallet address that has stolen over $300,000 to date.

Blur Airdrop

The real Blur NFT marketplace platform is a newcomer in the NFT marketplace industry and has made headlines by surging to the top position after unseating the OpenSea NFT marketplace and forcing it to implement limited-time 0% fees.

Blur has had a boom in user numbers and trading volume buoyed by the platform’s three-phase BLUR token airdrop incentive scheme.

Blur conducted its first airdrop awarding BLUR tokens to anyone who traded NFT on Ethereum for the six months leading to the launch of the Blur platform in October 2022. The second airdrop awarded BLUR tokens to traders who listed NFTs on the platform before December 6. The third airdrop which is currently ongoing seeks to award BLUR tokens to users depending on their activity on the platform.

From February 15, 2023, Blur started distributing 10% of its total BLUR token supply to users via Airdrops based on their trading activity.

BLUR airdrop scams

The airdrop program has led to a surge in the demand for BLUR tokens something that scammers have taken advantage of by promoting fake BLUR airdrop links that lead to malicious websites.

Data shared by TrustCheck show that 24 malicious websites have been involved in the scamming scheme and some of the websites are still functional. NFT users are warned to be careful when connecting wallets to websites especially if it’s a case of the BLUR airdrop.