Dynamically growing international crypto exchange Currency.com announced it has donated a total of $1million to support Ukrainians during the humanitarian crisis in their country, the exchange posted on its website. Currency.com has transferred the funds immediately.

Funds distributed to 4 charities

The funds will be distributed to ASAP Rescue, The Red Cross Society of Ukraine, Global Giving, and the Humanitarian Relief Fund under the Ministry of Social Policy.

Steve Gregory, US Chief Executive Officer of Currency.com commented:

Our hearts go out to the citizens of Ukraine who are engulfed by this war. Many have had to flee their homes amid freezing temperatures, power cuts and food shortages. Every day is a struggle to survive. We want to help where we can.

Exchange contributes half a million to emergency relief

Currency.com is contributing $500,000 to support the Red Cross Society of Ukraine and the country’s health ministry’s joint emergency relief efforts. The money will be used to buy basic amenities and provide medical aid to displaced Ukrainians.

$300K to be spent on food and shelter, $200K on evacuation

The rest of the funds will be distributed as follows: Currency.com will donate $300,000 to the Ministry of Social Policy and Global Giving to help people get access to food, shelter and medical care.

The last portion of $200,000 will be donated to ASAP Rescue, a Ukrainian volunteer organisation that helps evacuate residents during times of social turmoil or when natural disasters strike.

Gregory added:

Like everyone in the world, we are extremely concerned about the shocking events taking place in Ukraine. As a global company with an international team, we feel it is our duty to help those impacted by this war. We will continue to monitor events closely and stand ready to provide additional support to the people of Ukraine.