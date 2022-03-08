The live Waves price today is $22.53 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.7 billion. Waves is up 10.55% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Waves, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Waves now

As WAVES is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase WAVES using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy WAVES right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for WAVES

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including WAVES.

What is Waves?

Waves is a multi-purpose blockchain platform which supports various use cases including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts.

Launched in June 2016 following one of the cryptocurrency industry’s earliest initial coin offerings (ICO), Waves initially set out to improve on the first blockchain platforms by increasing speed, utility and user-friendliness.

The platform has undergone various changes and added new spin-off features to build on its original design.

Waves’ native token is WAVES, an uncapped supply token used for standard payments such as block rewards. The ecosystem was created by Ukrainian-born scientist Alexander Ivanov, whose nationality is one of the main reasons for the token’s extended rally.

Should I buy Waves today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Waves price prediction

Wallet Investor is bullish on Waves. They expect a long-term increase. In March 2027, 1 WAVES will trade for $77. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around +242%. If you invest $100 in WAVES now, you might have $342 in 2027.

Waves on social media