DeFi Land launches a new P2E agricultural-related game feature

DeFi Land, a multichain agriculture-simulation game built on Solana to gamify Decentralized Finance (DeFi), has launched a new play-to-earn (P2E) agriculture-related game feature.

Up to date, DeFi Land is the third largest game in terms of the market cap and yet more features are expected to be introduced today.

According to the DeFi Land team, the platform was able to raise $1.75 million from the sale of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) while it was being launched earlier this year.

DeFi Land

Normally, DeFi Land is a free-to-play game where players can join without any starting funds and strive to earn XP as well as compete with other players on the leaderboard to earn monthly rewards.

DeFi Land’s new P2E game feature

After the full P2E launch, users can perform all agricultural-related activities like farming, shooting, and fishing. The team also promised that the P2E game will be accessible to players and it will also be displaying basic farming simulations like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon titles.

🚜🙌 DeFi Land Play and Earn – Beta Phase 2 is now live! 🧑‍🌾👩‍🌾 Join our world to experience the fastest building #Solana blockchain game. Craft, fish, harvest, shoot and more in our Metaverse. 🐈🐕 You don't own any DeFI Land NFTs? What are you waiting for? #DeFiLand pic.twitter.com/QRiAkOzpzD — DeFi Land | Beta Phase 2🚜 (@DeFi_Land) May 18, 2022

Players will be rewarded with the game native tokens, DFL tokens, alongside, a new in-game currency called GOLDY will also be introduced.

With the two, GOLDY and DFL, players can upgrade their NFTs and also craft, customize and repair in-game items. According to the developers, players can also use the currencies to interact socially with other players.

However, these P2E game features will only be available to players who possess DeFi Land Gen-0 NFT. According to OpenSea data, the floor price of the collection is currently at 1.55 SOL which is approximately $88 in the current market.

More integrations coming

DeFi Land developers noted that in the coming months they will be exploring ‘’a multichain future’’ as well as announcing more chain integrations this June.

In addition, the DeFi Land alpha mobile version is currently under development with its release expected to come between July and September this year.