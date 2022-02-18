DIA added a third to its value today: here’s where to buy DIA

The live DIA price today is $1.32 with a 24-hour trading volume of $269.5 million. DIA is up 33.22% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy DIA, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy DIA now

As DIA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase DIA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy DIA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for DIA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including DIA.

What is DIA?

DIA (Decentralised Information Asset) is an open-source oracle platform that enables market actors to source, supply and share trustable data.

DIA aims to be an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem that brings together data analysts, providers and users.

DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial DApps.

It specifically addresses the problem of dated, unverified, or hard to access data in the world of finance and crypto, especially DeFi. It proposes to solve it by giving users financial incentives to keep the flow of open-source, validated data streams to the oracles up and running.

The current design of oracles, DIA argues, is non-transparent, difficult to scale and vulnerable to attack.

Should I buy DIA today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

DIA price prediction

Price Prediction is moderately bullish on DIA. They expect a minimum price of $1.81 by the end of the year. The DIA price can go up to $2.14. In 2023, they expect 1 DIA will trade for at least $2.61 and potentially go up to $3.12 with the average price of $2.68.

The following year, 1 DIA will trade for $3.97 on average. In 2025, the price of 1 DIA is expected to reach at least $5.45.

