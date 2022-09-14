Zonda recently expanded into Italy and secured a regulatory nod to operate in Canada.

Zonda, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange registered in Estonia, has expanded its services to Denmark, according to a news release.

According to the company, its Danish office will be in Copenhagen, with a team of developers at the location working under Zonda CTO Jakob Lundqvist.

The team will use the new location to advance Zonda’s technological ambitions and market tools as it caters to both retail and corporate clients.

Zonda eyes European expansion

Founded in 2014, the exchange is one of the largest in Eastern and Central Europe, currently serving over 1 million users and offering more than 60 cryptocurrencies.

Customers can buy or swap any of the supported coins and tokens with crypto (Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)) and major fiat currencies Euro, the British Pound, the US dollar and the Polish Zloty (PLN). The exchange also supports stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

The exchange also offers a retail-focused service via ZondaPay app and provides training and other educational services on crypto via its Zonda Academy.

The expansion into Denmark therefore opens the platform to further growth across the continent. Recently, the exchange expanded into the Italian market and is eyeing registration and licenses for the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Beyond the continent, the company has regulatory approval to offer its services and products in Canada.