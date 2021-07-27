Enter the Multiverse: where to buy AI as it surges 40%

Multiverse claims to be the first “true” metaverse and could mirror the success of Decentraland (MANA)

The “metaverse” — the ever-growing virtual universe — is becoming one of the hottest topics in the cryptocurrency sphere. Multiverse (AI) is a leading competitor to major metaverse platforms such as Decentraland (MANA), and the AI token could follow the success of MANA, with an 82% rally over the last week.

If you want to find out where to buy AI, as well as learning more about the Multiverse project, read on.

How & where to buy Multiverse in the UK and elsewhere

If you want to purchase Multiverse tokens today, we’ve got you covered. The AI token is available from a string of brokers and exchanges online—choose one from our shortlist below, sign up, and fund your account to begin trading the top coins today.

We advise that our readers avoid decentralised and unlicensed exchanges wherever possible, as regulators have no oversight over these and as such investors’ funds are always inherently at risk.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy AI with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy AI with Binance today

What is Multiverse?

Multiverse is a metaverse blockchain, aiming to become the first “true” metaverse that achieves recreation, commerce, and decentralisation. The metaverse is a virtual reality universe where users can own property, ply a trade, engage in commerce, and perform recreational activities, all on the blockchain. Platforms like Decentraland have popularised the concept, but Multiverse believes that all other metaverses are incomplete.

AI, the token of Multiverse, allows players to enjoy recreation, but also conduct effective commerce in the metaverse: 50 venture capital funds and countless startups are already operating within the Multiverse ecosystem. This is all possible while also achieving full decentralisation—an achievement that Multiverse claims to be a first.

Should I buy AI today?

The metaverse is heralded by many experts as being the next key frontier of the internet: as virtual reality becomes more and more advanced, digital life and property are likely to become more and more important, they claim. The AI token is the gateway into the Multiverse and will be essential for users to participate.

If you believe in the future of the metaverse, or the Multiverse project more specifically, then you may consider investing in AI. The current price of the token is $0.051070, and it has rallied by 82% over the last week. This implies that the token is consistently on the up at the moment, and it certainly has legs in the long run given the increasing centrality of the metaverse.