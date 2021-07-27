Where to buy Wall Street Games: WSG charts 235% rally

As the gaming-blockchain crossover deepens, Wall Street Games (WSG) is flying up the crypto rankings

While the broader cryptocurrency market stagnated after May’s infamous crash, a small corner of the cryptoverse started picking up steam. The gamification of the world of blockchain has been underway for a while now, but the crossover has now become more explicit with actual games being built on the blockchain. Wall Street Games is the latest to go viral, shooting up by 235% in 24 hours.

Read on to learn more about the blockchain game and the WSG token.

How & where to buy Wall Street Games in the UK and elsewhere

Wall Street Games is one of the top performers in the crypto market today, so investors of all shapes and sizes are keen to get their hands on some WSG tokens. If you’re one of these traders, we’ve got you covered. Choose from one of our recommended exchanges and brokers below, fund your account, and you can begin trading the top cryptocurrencies on the market today.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy WSG with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy WSG with Binance today

What is Wall Street Games?

Wall Street Games is the latest in a string of blockchain-integrated games. While many of these have gone the NFT (nonfungible token) route, allowing players to own tokenised versions of in-game items, Wall Street Games employs a slightly different model. WSG allows players to earn cryptocurrency simply by playing games.

Players battle against each other to earn coins in addictive, simple games. The WSG token is the primary currency of the ecosystem, which is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Should I buy WSG today?

The popularity of blockchain-based games, especially those on the BSC, has exploded over the last couple of months, and WSG’s 235% rally on the day is a testament to that fact. Should they continue to grow, or should WSG become a breakout star of the niche, then the WSG token could very well increase dramatically in value. This is because the token is necessary for players to participate in the game.

Having just registered a new all-time high today, at 0.000000161502, momentum is on WSG’s side, and if the wider crypto market can continue its tentative recovery, further gains are potentially on the horizon.