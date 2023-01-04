Ethereum hovered around the $1,250 resistance on Wednesday

Ethereum network surpassed Bitcoin in transaction volumes in 2022

Wait for a bullish confirmation before buying ETH

Ethereum (ETH/USD) is trading at its crucial resistance zone of $1,250 after recovering 3% on Wednesday. This level has proved difficult to crack since plunging below it in mid-Dec. The new year recoveries may keep bulls on alert, although it is still too early to judge how far the price can surge.

Although 2022 was a difficult year for Ethereum, fans will be delighted by cryptocurrency news on network activity. Data from Ycharts and Nasdaq show that Ethereum topped Bitcoin in transaction volumes last year. The network witnessed 408.5 million transactions, surpassing Bitcoin’s 93.1 million. The higher volatility in Ethereum was connected to events such as NFT launches. Bitcoin, however, retained the crown as the most searched cryptocurrency.

Data by Bitinfocharts shows that into 2023, transaction volumes are still rising for Ethereum. As of January 2, the count hit 924,614, higher than 229,191 for Bitcoin.

Ethereum on a short-term appreciation to the $1,250 resistance

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

A technical outlook shows ETH trading on a short-term trendline initiated from the $1,100 bottom. The cryptocurrency trades with improved buy side volumes, although still not very significant. The MACD indicator is bearish, but momentum has improved slightly.

What to watch next for ETH

Ethereum is a candidate for a bullish breakout at the $1,250 resistance. The bullish candlestick will be watched by the buyers.

Conversely, bears could take control of the price at the resistance zone. That could see ETH slide to the short-term ascending trendline.

If you are considering buying ETH , it is important to watch for the price to clear $1,250 successfully. As long as the price remains below this level, ETH is vulnerable.

