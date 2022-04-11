UK-based Fabric Ventures supports both early-stage and later-stage projects, with Polkadot, Decentraland and Bitstamp among earlier beneficiaries.

Fabric Ventures, a London-based capital venture investment firm, is on the verge of closing to Web3 funds as it looks to bolster its wallet ahead of several investments.

Per a report in The Block, the company is set to raise a total of €225 million (roughly $245 million).

Fabric expects to close the first of the two funds, at €125 million (about $136 million), soon. This fund was significantly oversubscribed according to Fabric Ventures managing partner Richard Muirhead, the reason for the raising of the cap to €125.

Once closed, the company will use the funds to support early-stage projects.

Meanwhile, the company is set to close another €100 million ($109 million) fund later this April. As it has done over the past few years, Fabric Ventures will use the second fund to help projects scale as part of its goal of supporting later-stage investments.

The fund will be targeted for projects seeking series B funding or beyond.

The funds follow on from Fabric Ventures’ July 2021 raising of $130 million from various backers. A notable contributor to the fund was the European Investment Fund (EIF), which put in $30 million.

According to Muirhead, Fabric is eyeing fresh funds in 2023.

Projects in the digital assets space to receive investment backing from Fabric include crypto exchange Bitstamp, blockchain platform Polkadot (DOT) and metaverse linked protocol Decentraland (MANA). The VC firm has also contributed to Axie Infinity developer Sky Mavis.