Following the Whales: 3 popular coins among large wallet investors

There are many strategies that anyone can follow in their effort to invest in crypto. But one approach that often seems to work is following big money. When large wallet investors are loading up a certain asset, then you should as well. Here is why:

Whales don’t often engage in speculative short-term trading.

Large wallets also buy assets that have very good long-term value.

Whales may also know something that you don’t about a given asset.

For folks who are serious about following whale money, the following top 3 coins should be a great place to start:

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency, and it’s no wonder a lot of large wallets will be interested in it. In fact, during the last few weeks, when ETH dipped significantly, we saw more and more whales buying it.

Data Source: Tradingview

The reason for this is actually very simple. Ethereum has staying power. It is an asset that will be here with us for a very long time. There have also been several new developments with the Ethereum 2.0 project. This could bring more value to the Ethereum ecosystem in the long run.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Meme coins are also quite popular with whales. But unlike new coins that are still struggling for legitimacy, DogeCoin (DOGE) has been here for years. It has had its highs and lows, of course. But despite that, DOGE has grown to become one of the most important crypto assets. It's therefore not surprising to see a lot of whale accumulation here.

Binance Coin (BNB)