Fundamental Analysis of Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) has some inherent similarities with Ripple (XRP). They can almost be calmer siblings since they originate from the same creator – Jed McCaleb. XLM is opens-source and works to facilitate fast cross-border payments. It was released back in 2014.

Stellar has a maximum supply of about 50 billion, with only about half (24 billion) in circulation. Its price ranges between $0.3238 and $0.3422. It has a daily trading volume of about $680 million. The market cap sits comfortably at around $8.2 billion.

XLM / TetherUS daily candlestick chart (Source: TradingView) XLM is ranked in 24th place on CoinMarketCap. About 7 years ago, on November 18, 2014, XLM hit an all-time low of $0.001227. On January 4, 2018, an all-time high was recorded at $0.9381.

XLM has the advantage of low gas fees over other digital assets, especially for cross-border payments. Every transaction on the XLM network has a standard fee of 0.00001 XLM. In 2018, Stellar and TransferTo got into a legal agreement to aid cross-border payments for over 70 countries. It is the first digital asset to gain Shariah compliance for payment.

In May 2020, about two-thirds of the total value of Digital currency was dropped. This did not affect the standing at best performing altcoin.

Summary

